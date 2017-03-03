WSU’s Art and Design Department hosts WEnona

Winona State University’s Art and Design Department will host “’WE’nona” from March 15 to April 7 in the Paul Watkins Gallery.

An artist’s talk and reception will take place Wednesday, April 5, with the talk from 4-5 p.m. followed by a reception with hors d’oeuvres from 5-6 p.m.

The exhibition will feature work by ChunLok Mah, artist and WSU Associate Professor of Design. Mah will install several thousand safety pins in the gallery, including both that symbolize WSU and the greater Winona community working together and supporting one another.

“The purpose of the project is to initiate an inclusive dialogue on creating a safe, vibrant and supportive community,” said Mah. “The art installation is designed to evolve and be completed by the responses from participants. Unveil, share and rediscover what ‘WE’nona want in our great community. Join in to share and learn about our community.”

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Roger Boulay at rboulay@winona.edu.