WSU’s Wrestling Club Advances to National Championship

Three wrestlers from the Winona State University Men’s Wrestling Club will compete at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Nationals March 9-11 in Allen, Texas.

The wrestlers representing WSU include Devon Patton, a senior from Rochester, Minn.; Collin O’Brien, a freshman from Prior Lake, Minn.; and Giovanni Guarnero, a sophomore from Pewaukee, Wis. Patton will be making his second National Championship appearance.

The Winona State Wrestling Club was created in spring 2007 and began competing in fall 2007. It was created to give students at WSU an opportunity to continue competing and following the sport of wrestling.

