WSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Receives Award

Winona State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) was recognized for its work focused around mental health during the fall 2016 “Step Out of Stigma Week.”

The SAAC was awarded $1,000 from the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence committee for future community engagement projects. WSU finished third in the top 25 for this award.

The Award of Excellence is an annual honor recognizing positive campus and community engagement events.

The committee also partnered with WSU’s health advocates and the Integrated Wellness Complex for this project.

“Many administrators have moved mental health concerns to the forefront of their agendas and, in the process, have discovered a need for additional resources and support,” said Myranda Nash, Associate Athletic Director and advisor of SAAC. “I feel that our student-athletes have a great platform from which they can start a much needed discussion.”

The SAAC was grateful to provide the resources to inform and help get the conversation going about mental health during the week of the event.

“This event has truly given me the confidence to take on other initiatives like this one for the future,” said Michael Hommes, senior baseball athlete and event chair. “Winning this award means so much to me and our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.”

The athletes look forward to continue making their voices heard with their passion for future initiative community engagement projects.

For more information, contact Myranda Nash at mnash@winona.edu.