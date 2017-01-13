Composite Materials Engineering Open House

The Miller Brothers School of Engineering at Winona State University will host an open house for the Composite Materials Engineering program starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Stark Hall, room 103.

Incoming students, admitted students, their families and anyone interested in composite engineering are welcome to join the faculty and current students of the Composite Materials Engineering Program to learn about exciting opportunities in composite engineering, tour the facilities, watch demonstrations, meet alumni and more.

The open house will include information about WSU admissions, presentations by program graduates, student demonstrations and tours of the facility.

Tours of the campus and residence halls will also be available courtesy of the WSU Admissions Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting in Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 18, to Carol O’Laughlin by calling 507-457-5685 or emailing colaughlin@winona.edu .

Driving directions, maps and lodging information can be found at http://www.winona.edu/directionstowsu.asp.