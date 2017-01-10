WSU Hosts McKnight Ceramics Exhibit

Winona State University’s Department of Art and Design will host the McKnight Ceramics Exhibit through Feb. 10 in Watkins Hall, Watkins Gallery.

The department will also host an artist talk featuring artist Ursula Hargens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Stark Hall auditorium, room 103.

This exhibit features new work by six recipients of the McKnight Fellowships and Artist Residencies at the Northern Clay Center in 2016. All works are clay-based sculptures or vessels.

Featured artists in this exhibit include Ursula Hargens, Mika Negishi Laidlaw, Tom Bartel, Jessica Brandl, Amy Santoferraro and Andy Shaw.

Watkins Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Fore more information about these artists, visit https://www.northernclaycenter.org/exhibition/six-mcknight-artists-2

For more information on this exhibit, contact Roger Boulay at rboulay@winona.edu.