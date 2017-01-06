Lyceum Hosts Andrea Jenkins

Winona State University’s 2016-17 Lyceum Series will host “How Transgender Folks are Opening Up Space for Everyone” with Andrea Jenkins at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Stark Hall Auditorium, room 103.

As a transgender poet, writer and multimedia visual and performance artist, Jenkins has authored two chapbooks, “Tributaries: poems celebrating black history” and “Pieces of A Scream.”

As a member of the Minnesota poetry community, Jenkins has won several awards, fellowships and commissions, including a Loft Literary Center Membership Award. In 2011, Jenkins was named a Bush Fellow and received the Many Voices Fellowship at the Playwrights’ Center and The Cultural Community Leadership Institute Fellowship through Intermedia Arts.

“Art serves many purposes; it can heal, educate, entertain and challenge. Art is a tool for speaking out because it has the ability to transform people,” Jenkins said. “I try to use my art to give agency and dignity to Transgender people and Black people all over the world.”

This event is hosted by the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department at WSU.

Since 1989, the Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture, and more.

More information on the 2016-2017 Lyceum Series can be found online at http://www.winona.edu/lectures/lyceum.asp.

For more information, contact Kathleen Peterson at kpeterson@winona.edu.