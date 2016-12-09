Winona State University will host Faculty Show from Nov. 21 to Dec. 9 in the Paul Watkins Gallery.
Danilo Bojic, Roger Boulay, Anne Scott Plummer, Mike Knox, Don Schmidlapp, Seho Park and Matt Winkler will speak at WSU from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Watkins Gallery There will be a reception at the gallery from 5 to 6 p.m.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Roger Boulay at rboulay@winona.edu.
The following two tabs change content below.
Alex Carter
Latest posts by Alex Carter (see all)
- WSU Hosts Faculty Art Show - December 9, 2016
- Josh Hanson: A WSU Legacy - December 8, 2016
- WSU Named Military Friendly - November 16, 2016