WSU Hosts Faculty Art Show

Winona State University will host Faculty Show from Nov. 21 to Dec. 9 in the Paul Watkins Gallery.

Danilo Bojic, Roger Boulay, Anne Scott Plummer, Mike Knox, Don Schmidlapp, Seho Park and Matt Winkler will speak at WSU from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Watkins Gallery There will be a reception at the gallery from 5 to 6 p.m.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Roger Boulay at rboulay@winona.edu.