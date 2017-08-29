WSU Lyceum Series Hosts “The Body Cartography”

The Winona State University Lyceum Series will host “The Body Cartography” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Recital Hall, Performing Arts Center.

“The Body Cartography” project engages with the vital materiality of the human body. Their work is rooted in contemporary dance, somatic technique, education, socially engaged practice and public art. This public performance is part of a 2-week residency.

Since 1997, they have been collaborating with dancers, composers, visual artists, scientists and filmmakers to create performances, installations, films, workshops, talks and curatorial projects. As certified teachers of Body-Mind Centering® somatic practice informs the ground of their dance-making and teaching practice.

This event is free and open to the public

Since 1989, the Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety of topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture, and more. Funding for the Lyceum Series is provided by the WSU Foundation and student life fees.

For more information, contact Kathleen Peterson at kpeterson@winona.edu.