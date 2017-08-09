Christensen Receives Distinguished Faculty/Staff Award

Winona State University announces Pauline (Connell) Christensen (’70) as Distinguished Faculty/Staff Award recipient.

Christensen received her BS in Home Economics Education from Iowa State University before coming to WSU to earn her MS in Educational Psychology and Counseling. She later received a Doctorate in Adult and Higher Education Administration from the University of Minnesota. Since 1973, Christensen has served in many roles at WSU. She was a pioneer in establishing non-traditional and off-campus programming, including partnerships with industry, adult education programming and College for Kids. She provided leadership for graduate, continuing education and summer school programs, and helped develop the Road Scholar program. Her professional awards include: MN Outstanding Adult Educator of the Year (1998); Outstanding Leader in Education Award (1991); and the MN Association of Continuing and Adult Education/Missouri Valley Adult Education Association Award. She established WSU’s Connell/Christensen Sociology and Psychology Scholarship, which has provided financial assistance to WSU students since 1976. Christensen is an active volunteer in the Winona community and has served on the WSU Retiree Center Advisory Board, Grandparents University, Learning Club Leadership and Curriculum Committee. She also served as Vice President, President, Past President and most recently as Treasurer for the Philanthropic Educational Opportunities for Women, and is a docent at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and a volunteer with the Winona County History Center.

Every fall, the Winona State University Alumni Society recognizes alumni, faculty, staff and community members for accomplishments in their careers and contributions they have made to WSU and their communities, living the university’s mission to improve the world.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/awards.asp.