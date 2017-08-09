Smith Receives Distinguished Young Alumni Award

Winona State University announces Michelle (Fuhrman) Smith (’01) as Distinguished Young Alumni Award Recipient.

Smith graduated from WSU with a BS in Accounting. During her time at WSU, she was involved with many campus organizations, including Circle K, Inter Residence Hall Council, National Residence Hall Honorary, Accounting Association, Alpha Lambda Delta, Prentiss-Lucas Hall Council, Forensics, Homecoming Court, Catholic Newman Center and the Golden Key International Honor Society. Smith has continued her commitment to community engagement since graduation, and received a Volunteer of Excellence Merit in 2013. She is currently a Girl Scout Leader for two troops, Secretary of the Chequamegon Area, and a reader and greeter at St. Anthony of Padua Church. She also serves as the Secretary for the Price Ice Figure Skating Club, Board Member of the Woods and Waters Fine Arts Council, T-ball Coordinator and Coach, and Softball Assistant Coach for the Park Falls Area Youth Baseball and Softball organization. Smith currently serves as Deputy Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Park Falls. She and her husband John have two children, Alison and Mallory, and two fur babies, Lady and Cooper. The couple live in Park Falls, Wis., and enjoy spending time with their family and watching their children’s events in their spare time.

Every fall, the Winona State University Alumni Society recognizes alumni, faculty, staff and community members for accomplishments in their careers and contributions they have made to WSU and their communities, living the university’s mission to improve the world.

For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/awards.asp.