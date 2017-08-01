Exploring Digital Learning at WSU

Dr. Patricia L. Rogers, Winona State University Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, has been selected to participate in the Association of Chief Academic Officers (ACAO) Digital Fellows Program. She is one of 32 provosts and CAOs nationwide selected for the program.

Supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the ACAO Digital Fellows Program is designed to provide provosts and chief academic officers (CAOs) with critical information, effective resources and tested strategies to help CAOs and their faculty understand and adopt high quality digital courseware.

The goal of the project is to explore ways to use digital technology to increase the retention and persistence to graduation among undergraduates, especially those who are first generation, low income or students of color.

“Our success depends on our commitment and passion to make WSU a welcoming, accessible and preferred destination, whether that is on-ground or online or with hybrid programs and services, from brand new freshmen to seasoned graduate students,” Rogers said. “In other words, the Digital Fellows project is not about me, it is about Winona State University moving to the next level of excellence.”

Additionally, the ACAO Fellowship Program will curate a public archive of resources on digital learning and related issues to serve the community of CAOs who want to leverage digital curricular materials to foster student engagement and enhance student learning at their institutions.

Rogers’ doctoral preparation includes both Art Education and Instructional Systems and Technology from the University of Minnesota. She served eight years as a dean and one year as System Director for Instructional Technology at the Minnesota State Office. She is a Getty Fellow (Getty Center for Arts in Education) and a Fulbright Scholar (2000-2001), designing distance-learning programs (Iceland University of Education), and was awarded the first annual Minnesota Online Council’s Pioneer Award for leadership in online teaching.

