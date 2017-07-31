WSU Hosts Bus Trip to Lynx Game

Winona State University will host bus trips Friday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Sept. 1, to attend the Minnesota Lynx games at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Later this fall, Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve will speak as part of WSU’s Lyceum Series on the value of women’s leadership in athletics and overcoming adversity to reach your goals. Mark your calendar for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, on the WSU campus.

Buses to the Lynx games will leave at 3:30 p.m. from the Kryzsko parking lot and return approximately at 11:30 p.m. Game time is 7 p.m.

Game tickets are $20 and available for purchase online at WSUArtsTickets.com. There will be 104 tickets available for purchase per game. Busses are provided free of charge by the University Programing Activities Committee (UPAC).

This event is open to the Winona community.

For more information, contact UPAC at upac@winona.edu.