Travel Update – November 30, 2020

Please read below for updated information on Winona State University travel guidelines as of Nov. 30, 2020. We continue to monitor official guidance and will post any updates on the WSU COVID-19 website.

UPDATED TRAVEL GUIDANCE

Some travel restrictions have been updated by the Minnesota State system office. WSU-sponsored travel should be considered only if absolutely necessary. Alternatives to travel, such as virtual options, should be considered first. Supervisors and advisors should be involved in any conversations regarding university-sponsored travel.

In addition, careful assessment of the conditions of any destination communities should be conducted prior to travel. Many states have quarantine requirements before and after travel; please be sure to review those before proceeding.

In-State Travel

• In-state travel is currently allowed via ground transportation only. Approvals are obtained from the funding source (cost center) and supervisor/advisor, as in the past.

Out-of-State Travel

• Travel to Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota, via ground transportation, is allowed with the additional step of approval from the University President.

• Travel for domestic U.S., other than the above, or airfare requested on any trip, will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional approval must be obtained by the Minnesota State Vice Chancellor for Finance.

• International travel is not allowed.

Travel Study and Study Abroad continue to be suspended through spring 2021.

All travel will be requested on the Faculty/Staff Travel Request Form or the Student Travel Request Form and the Student Event and Activity Registration Form. Requests must include destination, details of the proposed trip, brief rationale, and safety measures related to COVID-19. The forms will route electronically for the required approvals listed above.

Do not enter into any non-refundable commitments/reservations for university-sponsored travel at this time. If your travel is approved and requires airfare, travel vouchers are available through the Business Office.

For more information, contact Julie Erickson, Travel Director: juerickson@winona.edu, 507.457.2945.