Elijah Norris-Holliday: Communicating Across Cultures

For Elijah Norris-Holliday, the Winona State experience is best summed up by the university’s mission statement: “a community of learners improving our world.”

“I am proud to graduate from WSU because we live up to our mission statement,” he said. “In all of our academic, athletic, and social endeavors on-campus, students have demonstrated global responsibility in every aspect. We have made considerable strides at becoming an eco-friendlier campus, socially responsible, and proactive when it comes to addressing the problems that our country faces.”

The Chicago native serves as both a senator for the College of Liberal Arts and as the Chairman of the Inclusion & Diversity Committee, and takes special pride in his role as a representative of the WSU student body.

“I have been able to take the lead on a lot of projects on the campus,” said Norris-Holliday. “The most exciting project was the planning of the 2nd annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration. It was an amazing experience for the community and students on the WSU campus.”

His roles in campus leadership also afforded him the opportunity to get to know—and learn from—students across the campus.

“Each new class of freshmen brings in a diverse perspective to the campus, and I have been able to connect with many different students on personal levels,” said Norris-Holliday. “This has helped me determine what issues on campus need to be addressed, as well as how the problems should be solved.”

As a first-generation student and the sole financial provider of his education, Norris-Holliday faced considerable obstacles on the way to obtaining his degree. But he remained committed to the journey and sought ways to lessen the burden, including applying for and receiving numerous scholarships. One of the important scholarships Norris-Holliday received was the Hull Educational Foundation Scholarship from Students United.

“I have always taken advantage of available scholarships to assist with the expenses of attending school, and receiving scholarships has helped offset the price of attending a four-year university,” he said. “Without some of those contributions, I would not have been able to fulfill my goals of achieving my college degree.”

Norris-Holliday will graduate this spring with a degree in Public Administration and a minor in Political Science. After graduation, he plans to attend a Public Policy graduate program, as well as earn his doctorate in Public Policy/Political Science. One day he hopes to possess a professorship in addition to working with non-profits and public-sector institutions to develop policies for municipal, local and state-government legislators.

“In my four years at WSU, I have learned a lot about myself as well as life in general,” said Norris-Holliday. “I’ve learned that a room full of different perspectives can convene together to discuss polarized topics peacefully. I’ve learned that change can begin with one person but must transition to include other collective groups. I’ve learned how to communicate across cultures to recruit people to make meaningful changes.”

WSU Spring Commencement Ceremonies will take place Friday, May 4, in McCown Gymnasium on the Winona campus. The 9 a.m. ceremony will feature the College of Business and College of Science and Engineering. The 12:30 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Education and the College of Liberal Arts. The 4 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

