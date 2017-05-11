Winona State University College of Business will host the third annual New Directions in IT Conference May 17-19.

The theme for this year’s conference is Building Bridges Between Academia & Industry. The conference will explore emerging employer and student needs, with focus on Agile/DevOps, cybersecurity, data analytics and the importance of high speed internet access to businesses, society and our education system.

Keynote speakers include Tom O’Neil, CEO at The Nerdery, and Charles Betz, Principal Analyst for Enterprise Service Management and Digital Operational Excellence with Forrester Research.

Panel discussions will include a former legislator, K-12 leaders, and professionals from higher education, Fastenal, Federated Insurance, HBC, Mayo Clinic, IBM – Rochester, J.R. Watkins, and more.

The conference is sponsored by Advance IT Minnesota and the WSU College of Business.

For more information or to register online visit https://mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/costoption/class_id/11871/public/1/sp/ or contact Pat Paulson, WSU Professor of Management Information Systems, at 507-457-5581, ppaulson@winona.edu.