Success Through Support: Jonathan Moore

Winona State University was a second chance at an education for student veteran and student parent Jonathan Moore.

After seven years out of school, Moore enrolled at WSU, hoping to balance the demands of an academic career with the demands of fatherhood. Moore was specifically interested in WSU’s Student Parent Support Initiative and the resources offered to student parents by the university.

“The WSU Student-Parent group’s aid was instrumental in my academic, mental and emotional success at WSU, and I would not have been able to finish and succeed without the groups, programs and the specialized assistance they provide,” said Moore.

In addition to the student-parent group, Moore found community with the student veteran population at WSU.

“Being a student veteran provides you the ability to succeed in school and encourage others to do so as well,” said Moore. “It allows you to more easily relate class material to the real world and gives you access to others with similar backgrounds, which aids in your mental health.

Moore received funding through the GI Bill to attend WSU and also benefitted greatly from scholarships awarded by the WSU Foundation during his time at WSU.

“(The scholarships) allowed me to attend school without having to work. This gave me the opportunity to just focus on being a student and a single father. I didn’t have to worry about rent or childcare costs, which was a monumental burden lifted off of me,” said Moore.

After graduation, Moore plans to attend graduate school and is currently interviewing with the U.S. Marshals.

“I am proud to have completed THE best criminal justice program in the state, and that I am able to actually utilize what I’ve learned and carry it forward into my professional life,” said Moore.

His favorite part of the experience? “Being able to come back to school after so many years and not only succeed, but to excel in the way I did.”

WSU Spring Commencement Ceremonies will be at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, in McCown Gymnasium. The 9 a.m. ceremony will feature the Colleges of Education and Liberal Arts. The 12:30 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Business and College of Science and Engineering. The 4 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/graduation/commencement.asp.

For more information, contact University Communications at 507-457-5024.