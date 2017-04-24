Winona State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present “Intertwined: A Multidisciplinary Student Performance” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26, at the Vivian Fusillo Stage in the Performing Arts Center.

“Intertwined” is an interdisciplinary platform for performing arts students to expand their creative range and create new work in various genres including dance, voice, film and theatre.

This THAD studio season production will feature a variety of works in dance, theatre and music that are performed, created and reconstructed by WSU students.

The performance is directed by dance minors Jenna Grochow, Courtney Harms and Hannah Ose.

The show is crewed by a team of student collaborators.

Tickets are available at the door by free will donation. There is no reserved seating. Ticket proceeds support the Department of Theatre and Dance.

For more information, contact Courtney Harms at Charms13@winona.edu.