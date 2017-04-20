Bringing Awareness to Child Abuse

In support of April as Child Abuse Awareness month, students in Winona State University’s Child Welfare course are partnering with the Family and Children’s Center of Winona to host a Child Abuse Awareness Walk at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

“The issue of child abuse is something that is often seen as a taboo in conversation,” said Megan Kallmann, a Social Work major and member of the WSU Child Welfare course. “This walk serves as an opportunity to bring awareness to the issue and educate the entire community.”

This is the first time the Child Welfare course has hosted a Child Abuse Awareness Walk.

The walk will start at the WSU gazebo and will take place around downtown Winona. The walk will last about an hour and a half. Participants are asked to wear blue in support of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

This event is free and open to the public, but donations to the Family and Children’s Center will also be accepted.

Refreshments will be provided at the end of the walk.

For more information, contact Ruth Charles at RCharles@winona.edu.