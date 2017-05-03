WSU’s HR Program Nationally Ranked in Affordability

Winona State University’s HR program has been nationally ranked 15 in affordability according to College Affordability Guide.

College Affordability Guide takes over 10 million data points from over 7,000 colleges and universities across the United States to find which colleges are doing the most to make high-quality education affordable.

Rankings are not based only on financial cost but on a combination of institutional fit, acceptance rates, graduation rates and top colleges.

“The HR major at WSU is Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certified and is the only full-fledged HR major in southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa,” said Human Resource Management Professor Mussie Tessema.

The 2013 HR program review compared HR programs of universities in MN and nearby states. According to a benchmarking study in 2013, Winona State University’s HR program is among two of the Minnesota State College and Universities (MNSCU) that have the HRM major program. WSU was compared to six other public universities in the region. St. Cloud University- Minnesota State University-Mankato, University of Wisconsin- La Crosse and University of Minnesota-Duluth have a HR concentration, but not a major. WSU is the only provider of a HRM program in southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with more that 8,400 students. The oldest member of the college and universities of Minnesota State. WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs on its three campuses in Winona and Rochester. Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 13 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best Colleges Buys for quality and values for 21 consecutive years. The university’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world.

