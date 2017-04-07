WSU hosts WarriorsINNOVATE Challenge Finale

Winona State University will host the WarriorsINNOVATE Challenge Finale at 5 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the Business Engagement Center, Somsen Hall first floor.

WarriorsINNOVATE is a three-month challenge run by the WSU Entrepreneur Club. The competition offers students the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills needed to put innovative, entrepreneurial ideas into action; create value in the world; and try for a chance to win a share of $10,000 toward jumpstarting their idea.

The finale event will feature eight-minute presentations by the WSU students vying to win the $10,000 prize. Judges include: Robert Strauss, retired Vice President for Business Development at Fastenal; Tim Penny, President/CEO at Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation; Deb Peters, Executive Coach and Master Facilitator of Leadership Summits; Kris Blanchard, Senior Project Manager at Logistics Health Incorporated; and John Killen, President of WinCraft.

The WarriorsINNOVATE Challenge is sponsored by the Winona State University Foundation and the WSU College of Business.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hoffman at jhoffman@winona.edu.