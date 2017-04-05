“One World One Community” International Dinner

The Winona State University International Club and International Services will host the 30th Annual International Dinner, “One World One Community,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in East Hall, Kryzsko Commons.

The theme “One World, One Community” is inspired by how individuals can come from all different countries but unite together as one community in Winona.

Sarah Cheong, an international student and the president of WSU’s International Club, expressed her passion about sharing her culture with the Winona community.

“One of our favorite ways for sharing this is through food related events where you not only get to see and hear about it, but also taste and enjoy it,” said Cheong. “I think that the world is a beautiful mix of cultures and traditions and when people of different races come together, it will always leave an impact.”

This event is part of the WSU Cross Cultural Program that offers a variety of cultural learning experiences with the purpose of bringing together people from diverse backgrounds that might otherwise never come to know and appreciate one another.

“Through the Cross Cultural Program, international students share their culture, language and traditions with the WSU and Winona community,” said Kemale Pinar, Director of International Services and Cultural Outreach. “International students contribute to the diversity and internationalization of their classrooms, their campuses and their communities.”

The dinner will consist of a variety of dishes from several different continents. The menu will include African Moroccan Chicken, Subcontinent Indian Chick Pea Curry, Middle Eastern Salad of Tabbouleh with Quinoa, European Turkish Börek, South American Flan and more.

Along with the food, there will be a variety of performances from all over the world featuring international and American students from Winona State.

Tickets are $12 for children ages 6-16 and WSU students, $15 for community members, and free for children 5 years old and under. Tickets are currently being sold at the International Office, Kryzsko Commons, room 233 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, contact International Services at is@winona.edu.