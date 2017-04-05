THAD presents “Oh What a Lovely War!”

The Winona State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present “Oh What a Lovely War!” by Joan Littlewood at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, through Saturday, April 8, on the Vivian Fusillo Stage in the Performing Arts Center.

Littlewoods’s Theatre Workshop first performed this humorous play in 1963. The play is a parody on World War I and incorporates music from that time to express the idea that the war was a waste. The cast and crew will recreate this production using comedy bits, image slides and musical numbers to capture the storyline of this amusing production.

“Oh What a Lovely War!” is directed by Jim Williams.

This performance serves as an acting capstone for WSU student Brad Krieger (Master of Ceremonies). WSU student Gavin Johnson will complete his capstone as the stage manager for the production.

Tickets are $12 for public and $6 for students with an I.D. Tickets are available online at www.WSUArtsTickets.com or by calling the Box Office at 507-457-5235.

