KQAL hosts President Olson

Winona State University President Scott R. Olson and WSU Student Association President Nicole Zimmerman will serve as guest DJs for KQAL 89.5 FM from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Listen live at kqal.org.

Olson joins the team at KQAL each semester to host his official program, “Working on a Dream.” To listen to previous KQAL programs with President Olson, visit his Insights blog.

The theme of the April 6 show will be Broadway showtunes.

Olson is the 15th president of Winona State. He is an Emmy Award Winner and has a background in communication studies.

KQAL is the only full service, independent radio station in Winona serving the area since 1975. KQAL is operated by the Mass Communication Department at WSU and is staffed primarily by student volunteer. It has dual mission: to provide career training for students interested in radio broadcasting as well as to provide the residents of southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with quality education and entertaining programming.

For more information, call the WSU Communications Office at 507-475-5024.