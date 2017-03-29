Certifying Students for the Future

As part of a continuing effort to stay abreast of trends in the field of Human Resources (HR), the Winona State University Business Administration department recently sponsored a General Industry OSHA-10 certification training for 25 senior students graduating with majors in Human Resource Management and Business Administration.

No other four-year HR program in the state includes an OSHA-10 certification as part of its curriculum. WSU faculty members implemented this certification pilot program after observing a need for business students to have a better background in safety and risk management. Many HR generalists and specialists in small to mid-sized organizations are placed in charge of their company’s safety programs and indicate they feel ill-prepared for the task.

WSU plans to track the progress of the graduating seniors over the next three years to determine if graduates who have bachelor’s degree and an OSHA-10 completion card are more marketable in their chosen field and better prepared for responsibilities including safety.

The 10-hour OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) certification workshop introduced the students to the basic practices of identifying, reducing, eliminating and reporting hazards associated with their work.

