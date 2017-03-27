WSU Hosts Money Smart Week

Winona State University’s College of Business and the Darrell W. Krueger Library will partner to bring Money Smart Week to Winona in the month of April.

Money Smart Week is a national public awareness campaign designed to promote financial education and literacy. This is achieved through the collaboration and coordinated effort of hundreds of organizations across the country, including businesses, financial institutions, schools, libraries, not-for-profits, government agencies and the media.

The following events are free and open to the public.

“It Makes Cents Wellness Wednesday” by Kathryn Hansen will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the IWC, room 145.

The Money Smart Week Finance Fair will take place from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Engagement Center, Somsen Hall first floor. Representatives from Bremer Bank, Altra Federal Credit Union, Winona National Bank, Affinity Plus Credit Union and the College of Business will answer questions and share information on a variety of topics, including credit basics, buying a car, eliminating debt, last-minute tax questions, careers in accounting and economics, and banking and finance. Students from the Financial Management Club, the Economic Student Organization and the Accounting Association will be available to share what membership means to them.

“When Can I Retire?” by Jamie Pomeroy of Merchants Bank at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Merchants Bank, 102 E. Third St. Pomeroy will discuss how to determine, if, how and when you can retire.

“Cash Course” by Ben Sturomski will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17, in Krueger Library, room 107. Sturomski will discuss how to budget for life after graduation. Topics discussed include connecting income and career, understanding a monthly budget breakdown, managing money after graduation, and establishing a savings habit.

“Tackle Your Student Debt” by Tony Beyer of Altra will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Financial Markets Lab, Somsen Hall first floor. Beyer will discuss the basics of locating federal student loans, understanding repayment terms and options available, alternatives to payments, and basic money management techniques.

“How to Start a Business” by Bob Kierlin will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in East Hall, Kryzsko Commons. Kierlin, Fastenal cofounder and former President and CEO, will share his expertise in developing a business plan/model and the capital formation required to implement that plan.

Money Smart Week partners include Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Altra Federal Credit Union, Bremer Bank, Merchants Bank and Winona National Bank.