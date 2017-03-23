Andy Grammer in Concert

Winona State University’s University Programing Activities Committee (UPAC) will host Andy Grammer as the headlining act for the 2017 Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 in McCown Gymnasium.

Andy Grammer is an American pop recording artist. Grammer debuted his first official album in 2011. The self-titled album, Andy Grammer, contained hit singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me.”

Grammer’s most recent album, Magazines or Novels, was released in Jan. of 2014. The album contained such hits as “Back Home” and “Honey, I’m Good,” which reached number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. A deluxe edition of the album was reissued later that year with the popular song; “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

Grammer’s most recent single “Fresh Eyes” reached number 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is the first single for his upcoming third studio album.

Tickets cost $20 for WSU students and $30 for WSU employees and general public.

Tickets are currently on sale exclusively to WSU Students with a valid student ID in the UPAC Office in the lower level hyphen of Kryzsko Commons.

Starting on March 25, tickets will be available to the general public. Tickets may be purchased online or in the UPAC Office from 9 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Any remaining tickets on the day of the concert will be sold for $30 regardless of WSU student status.

There is no limit to how many tickets can be purchased. However, refunds and exchanges on tickets are not permitted.

For more information about Andy Grammer, visit http://andygrammer.com.

For more information about the concert, visit www.winona.edu/upac or email UPAC directly at upac@winona.edu.