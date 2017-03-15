WSU-Rochester Offers New Hybrid RN-BS Program

ROCHESTER, MN – March 15, 2017 – Winona State University – Rochester (WSU-R) announces a new hybrid model of education for its RN-BS completion program. The new curriculum includes four face-to-face sessions during the semester with the remainder of the course delivered online.

The new curriculum is a huge benefit for students, according to Martha Scheckel, Ph.D., RN, a professor and chairperson for the Department of Nursing at Winona State University – Rochester.

“Students tell faculty members they appreciate this model of education because it allows them to know and connect with faculty and other students in-person for limited sessions while also giving them flexibility to complete their coursework online,” said Scheckel. The revised curriculum includes new content on organizational and systems level thinking, application to ethics practice, mental health care, cultural and spiritual care, and management of chronic health conditions.

Clinical practicum experiences have also been redesigned utilizing a service learning philosophy, allowing field experiences to become an integral part of the students’ learning process while simultaneously providing healthcare service.

“We made intentional and concerted efforts to be sure we revised the curriculum in a manner that optimally prepared RN’s for practice as BS prepared nurses to care for patients, groups, and communities in contemporary health care settings,” said Scheckel. Scheckel believes the redesigned curriculum will prepare students with the skills they need to meet society’s healthcare needs.

The WSU-R nursing program is committed to ensuring students have the highest levels of training and education through our newly revised and comprehensive RN to BS program. Our 26 residential nursing staff work hard so each student receives the individual and group instruction they need. WSU-R graduates 54 nursing students annually. For more information contact WSU-Rochester at 507-285-7100 or visit: www.winona.edu/undergrad-nursing.