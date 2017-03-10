WSU Hosts The Naked I: Self-Defined

Winona State University will host 20% Theatre Company’s “The Naked I: Self-Defined – A Touring Performance” at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall.

“The Naked I: Self-Defined” has toured since last spring to Vermont, Massachusetts, upstate New York and around Greater Minnesota. The performance is the 4th in a series of Naked I plays that explore queer and trans experiences through monologues, short scenes, and spoken word poems.

The original production featured the work of over 50 LGBTQ artists and allies – including contributing writers, directors, performers, designers, technicians and more. This touring production will feature about half of the original performed pieces, and a dozen performers.

The performance runs for about one hour and will be immediately followed by a Q&A with the artists. This performance contains adult language and content, and sexual situations.

20% Theatre Company Twin Cities is focused on social change, human rights, and the voice of queer and trans artists. 20% Theatre Company is committed to supporting and vigorously promoting the work of female and transgender playwrights, directors, and performing artists, and celebrating the unique contribution of these artists to social justice and human rights.

For more information, contact Claire Avitabile, Artistic Director, 20% Theatre Company Twin Cities, at 617-429-3304 or 952-381-3447 or Tamara Berg, Ph.D., Professor and Director of Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies, at tberg@winona.edu.