WSU’s College of Business Hosts Networking Night

Winona State University’s College of Business will host Networking Night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in East Hall, Kryzsko Commons.

Students will have a chance to network with representatives from 14 different companies.

The companies will include The Buckle, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Federated Insurance, Fastenal, Hawkins Ash CPAs, IBM, Mayo, Northwestern Mutual, Reinhart Foodservice, SAP, Smith Schafer CPAs, SPS Commerce, Target and WinCraft.

Attendees can register to win an Apple Watch.

Networking Night costs $5 to attend.

Sign up in Somsen 309 or Maxwell 314 no later than Monday, March 13.

For more information, contact Charlie Opatz at COpatz@winona.edu.