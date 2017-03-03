Associated Collegiate PressAssociated Collegiate Press Best of the Midwestbest of showBest of the MidwestcommentaryElizabeth PulancoEmma CavanaughfeaturesjournalismNathaniel NelsonnewsOlivia Volkman-JohnsonpublicationSara TiradossisportsThe WinonanWinonaWinona State UniversityWSU
The Winonan Honored at Journalism Conference
Winona State University’s student-run publication, The Winonan, was awarded six best of show awards at the 2017 Associated Collegiate Press Best of the Midwest conference Feb. 16-18 in Minneapolis.
Nathaniel Nelson won first place in the sports story category and took home third for a commentary piece. Emma Cavanaugh won third for her sports story, and Elizabeth Pulanco was awarded sixth for her features story. Sara Tiradossi was awarded ninth place for her news story, and Olivia Volkman-Johnson was awarded third place for her news story.
The publication sent nine students to the conference. Students were able to interact and network with journalism professionals, professors and other students to get a better understanding of mass communication on a college campus in today’s world.
The Winonan is a completely student-run publication featuring student writers and photographers. For more information contact Allison Mueller at amueller12@winona.edu.
