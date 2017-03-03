Winona Symphony Orchestra Children Outreach

The Winona Symphony Orchestra (WSO) believes in the importance of supporting local children through music and strives to have a connection with the community by providing free concerts and music education to youth.

On Feb. 21, WSO provided a free classical music experience for elementary children in the Winona State University Harriet Johnson Auditorium.

The performance featured a woodwind quintet with piano and narrator, and presented two musical tales, Little Red Riding Hood and The Little Pigs, with revised humorous endings.

“The narrated stories are part of the music composed by Paul Patterson and the intent is to expose the students to music as an art form while using familiar stories as the framework,” said Donald Lovejoy, Professor of Music at WSU and WSO Director.

Around 30 area schools were invited, and over 1,000 elementary students attended the day’s performances.

For more information, contact Donald Lovejoy at DLovejoy@winona.edu.