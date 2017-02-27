Senior University hosts Following Wildflowers Through a Bluffland’s Spring

The Winona State University Retiree Center’s Senior University program will offer a course on “Following Wildflowers Through a Bluffland’s Spring” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29 through May 17.

Participants will get an overview of wildflowers—their habitats, relationships to wildlife and people, and learn how to help ensure their survival. The first class session will be held on the WSU campus and sessions two through five will be held onsite at various natural areas in the region.

Sessions 2-5 will be held at the following locations:

April 12: Weaver Dunes & John Latsch State Park

April 26: Whitewater State Park

May 10: Carley State Park

May 17: Perrot State Park

The class will be taught by Dave Palmquist, who worked for 39 years as a Whitewater State Park Naturalist.

Cost to attend this course is $45, and registration can be found online at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.

Senior University is open to all adult learners in the Winona community. The program is a series of non-credit short courses that are peer-led by WSU faculty, retirees and community members. The goal is to provide intellectual and cultural stimulation and growth for lifelong learners. Courses cover events, history, philosophy, science, art, poetry and literature.

For more information contact the WSU Retiree Center at 507-457-5565 or visit the center website at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.