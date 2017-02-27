Senior University Offers Course on Ethics of War and Terrorism

The Winona State University Retiree Center’s Senior University program will offer a course on “Ethics of War and Terrorism” from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 21 through April 25, in Maxwell Hall, Room 257.

Attention to, and concerns about, ethics of war and terrorism have been greatly amplified since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the U.S.-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, NATO’s military intervention in Kosovo and Libya, and the earlier failure of the international community to intervene in the genocide in Rwanda. This course will examine the use of armed conflict from the perspective of moral and political philosophy.

The course will be taught by Don Scheid, who taught for 23 years in the WSU Philosophy Department and created and directed WSU’s interdisciplinary War, Peace & Terrorism Minor.

Cost to attend this course is $40, and registration can be found online at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.

Senior University is open to all adult learners in the Winona community. The program is a series of non-credit short courses that are peer-led by WSU faculty, retirees and community members. The goal is to provide intellectual and cultural stimulation and growth for lifelong learners. Courses cover events, history, philosophy, science, art, poetry and literature.

For more information contact the WSU Retiree Center at 507-457-5565 or visit the center website at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp