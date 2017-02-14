WSU Hosts Art Muse

Winona State University will host “Art Muse” from Feb. 15 to March 3 in the Paul Watkins Gallery.

The exhibition will feature art by students campus wide. Guest juror Misha Bolstad, a professor of graphic design at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, will select between 30 and 35 works for the exhibition.

A Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Watkins Gallery. Scholarships will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Roger Boulay at rboulay@winona.edu.