Winona State University will host “Art Muse” from Feb. 15 to March 3 in the Paul Watkins Gallery.
The exhibition will feature art by students campus wide. Guest juror Misha Bolstad, a professor of graphic design at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, will select between 30 and 35 works for the exhibition.
A Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Watkins Gallery. Scholarships will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Roger Boulay at rboulay@winona.edu.
The following two tabs change content below.
Alex Carter
Latest posts by Alex Carter (see all)
- WSU Hosts Art Muse - February 14, 2017
- WSU Hosts Poetry of Peace and War - February 13, 2017
- Senior University hosts Charles Darwin Course - January 27, 2017