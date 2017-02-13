WSU Hosts Poetry of Peace and War

Winona State University’s Senior University will host “Poetry of Peace and War” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 20 through March 20, in Maxwell Hall, room 257.

Participants will get an overview on how the poetry of war and peace functions in people’s minds and how these ideas affect events in people’s everyday lives.

David Marshall has taught for 39 years and over the past five years has taught or co-taught four Senior University classes.

Cost to attend this course is $40, and registration can be found online at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.

Senior University is open to all people of retirement age in the Winona community. The program is a series of non-credit short courses that are peer-led by WSU faculty, retirees and community members. The goal is to provide intellectual and cultural stimulation and growth for lifelong learners. Courses cover events, history, philosophy, science, art, poetry and literature.

For more information contact the WSU Retiree Center at 507-457-5565 or visit the center website at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp