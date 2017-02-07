WSU-Rochester Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Downtown Location

Winona State University-Rochester, in partnership with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, will host an official ribbon-cutting Thursday, Feb. 9, to celebrate the opening of its new downtown campus at 400 South Broadway, Suite 300.

The ribbon-cutting and photo will take place promptly at 4 p.m.

WSU President Scott R. Olson is scheduled to deliver brief comments about WSU-Rochester’s history, programs, partnerships, and plans for its upcoming centennial celebration.

“WSU-Rochester has been an integral and steadfast part of the Rochester community for the past 100 years,” said Olson. “We have been serving our students and the Rochester community with quality programming for the past century, and will continue to do so for the next 100 years.”

The event is free and open the public.

Metered street parking is available. Parking is also available at the 3rd Street and 2nd Street Ramps.

For more information, contact Brenda Phillips at bphillips@winona.edu or 507-535-2520.