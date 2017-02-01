WSU Dance Department Presents Dancescape 2017

Winona State University Department of Theatre and Dance will perform Dancescape 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18, on the Vivian Fusillo Stage in the Performing Arts Center.

The 27th annual dance show will include choreography created and performed by students, faculty and guest choreographers exploring a variety of themes through the language of expressive movement.

The student choreographers include Rene Beaird, Ella Dierberger, Matt Erickson, Nick Garcia, Jenna Grochow, Courtney Harms, Kassidy Jackson, Adyson Johnson, Andrea Wippich and Adelle Vietor. The creative pieces all range in movement, ideas, style and energy.

Two powerful solo works, “Bone” by Dierberger and “Feather” by Johnson, will represent the Theatre and Dance Department at the American College Dance Festival in March.

Lighting designers collaborating on this year’s production include faculty member Peggy Sannerud and students Dierberger, Andy Gilschinski, Casey Howe, Gavin Johnson, Evelyn Trulen and Hannah Wicklund.

The program includes new original work by artistic director Gretchen Cohenour and guest repertory choreographer Erin Drummond, as well as a reconstruction of “Steam Heat.”

“Steam Heat” is an iconic example of the late Bob Fosse’s quirky, rhythm-driven and impactful approach to classic musical theater jazz choreography, which has been restaged by Erinn Liebhard after the 1957 film version of Pajama Game.

The show will also feature a piece created by guest artist Daniel Stark, whose work has been performed at the Kennedy Center for the American College Dance Association (ACDA) four times. His choreography entitled “Quintessence of Dust” is a dance theater work exploring intense circumstances that bring strangers together and the unexpected human interactions that result. This work is made possible by a generous donation from Bill Koutsky through the WSU Foundation.

Tickets are $12 for the public and $6 for students.

Tickets are available online at www.wsuartstickets.com, calling the WSU box office at 507-457-5235 or for purchase during box office hours 12 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13-17 and one hour prior to each show.

For more information, contact Dance Program Director Gretchen Cohenour at GCohenour@winona.edu.