Reitan Joins WSU as Director of Alumni Relations

Winona State University announces Mark Reitan (RYE-tahn) as the new Director of Alumni Relations.

As director, Reitan will oversee the design, leadership, development and implementation of comprehensive alumni and annual fund programs that align with WSU’s mission. Reitan will organize volunteers, prospects and donors while establishing new opportunities for alumni to interact with, support and benefit the WSU community.

Previously, Reitan worked as a major gift officer at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind.; as the Executive Director of the Alumni Association for the Master of Healthcare Administration Program at the University of Minnesota; as the vice president of strategic planning and marketing at Mississippi Baptist Health System; and as the regional vice president of business and market development for Aurora Health Care’s central and north regions in Wisconsin.

Reitan has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts degree from the Humphrey Institute of Public Administration.

He and his wife, Kirsten, currently live in Green Bay, Wis., and have three sons. David (26) is in graduate school at Bowling Green University in Ohio. Erik (24) is attending the University of Mainz in Germany on a Fulbright Scholarship and Hans (21) is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

