Senior University hosts Charles Darwin Course

Winona State University’s Senior University will host “Charles Darwin” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb 1 through the 22 in Maxwell Hall, Room 259.

This class, taught by Marianna Byman, will follow Charles Darwin’s journey from a young amateur collector of beetles to a revolutionary in the tradition of Copernicus and Galileo. Participants will read portions of Darwin’s vast body of research and writings on evolution, the transmutation of species and the expression of emotion in humans.

Byman taught courses on European Intellectual and Cultural History, Western Civilization, African Civilization and the French Revolution at Winona State University for 27 years until her retirement in 2016.

Cost to attend this course is $40, and registration can be found online at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.



Senior University is open to all people of retirement age in the Winona community. The program is a series of non-credit short courses that are peer-led by WSU faculty, retirees and community members. The goal is to provide intellectual and cultural stimulation and growth for lifelong learners. Courses cover events, history, philosophy, science, art, poetry and literature.