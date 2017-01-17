WSU Hosts Civil Rights Activist

Winona State University’s Inclusion and Diversity Office will host “Hollywood’s Myths and Realities Of The Civil Rights Movement” with Joanne Bland from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 in East Hall of Kryzsko Commons.

Bland was a witness and participant to some of the nation’s most consequential civil rights battles, including the march on Bloody Sunday and Turn Around Tuesday. By the time she was 11 years old, Bland had been arrested a documented 13 times. Her early involvement in the struggle against Jim Crow has been the foundation for her civil and human rights work throughout her life.

Bland has presented at conferences and workshops at the Smithsonian and in states across the U.S. Bland is the owner and operator of Journeys For The Soul, a touring agency that specializes in Civil Rights tours with a major focus in Selma, Ala.

For more information, contact Alex Hines at AHines@winona.edu.