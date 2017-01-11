Winona State University, Gundersen Lutheran Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and Winona Health will partner again to offer Winona Survivors Unite in Exercise from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 7 at the WSU Integrated Wellness Complex, room 136.

Enrollment is now open for this free 12-week program, which is a customized exercise program for cancer survivors designed to improve their strength, endurance, flexibility and wellness following treatment. Participants will work with undergraduate Movement Science students at WSU.

Eligible participants include those who have completed treatment or who are longtime survivors. Participants also must receive approval from the program director and their physician before beginning.

For more information or to enroll, contact WSU professor of Health, Exercise and Rehabilitative Sciences Gary Kastello by calling 507-457-5219 or emailing gkastello@winona.edu.