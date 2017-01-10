Krueger Library Launches Online Chat Service

Winona State University’s Darrell Krueger W. Library is now offering an online chat service formulated to be as helpful as possible for students searching the library’s resources.

“We always like having students visit us at the reference desk or set up a one-on-one appointment with us, but we understand that it can be a little intimidating or a hassle to do that sometimes,” said Stewart Van-Cleve, WSU’s web and digital services librarian. “This is a great way for students to receive quick help right when you need it.”

When librarians are offline, the chat window will allow users to email or text their question.

“We hope that this will help students learn all of the things that librarians can help with: developing research topics, finding good sources, citations, or really anything related to research,” Van-Cleve said.

According to Van-Cleve, the chat program is another resource for students looking for help with their academics and research.

“We also think it will be a great way for students to get help right when they need it. If you are looking for articles in Academic Search Premier, and if you are having a hard time finding something, you can shoot us a message directly from that page and we can help you right there,” Van-Cleve said.

To find the service visit the library’s website at https://www.winona.edu/library/ and click on the “Ask a Question” icon near the top right-hand corner of the homepage.

The schedule is as follows for the online chat service:

Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Stewart Van-Cleve at svancleve@winona.edu.