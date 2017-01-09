Winona State University’s Senior University hosts “The First Amendment” on Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Maxwell Hall, Room 257.

Participants will get an overview of First Amendment issues primarily focusing on freedom of speech, association, and religion from Matt Bosworth.

Bosworth has a Ph.D. in political science and has taught a class at Winona State on the First Amendment for over fifteen years.

Cost for the course session is $40.

For more information, contact Jessica Kauphusman at JKauphusman@winona.edu.