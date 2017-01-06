Lyceum Hosts Fox Harrell

Winona State University’s 2016-2017 Lyceum Series will host Fox Harrell at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in Stark Hall auditorium, room 103.

Harrell is a tenured associate professor of Digital Media in the Comparative Media Studies Program and the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT. He also founded and directs the MIT Imagination, Computation and Expression Laboratory.

As a researcher, Harrell explores the relationship between imaginative cognition and computation, which involves developing new forms of computational narrative, gaming, social media and related digital media based in computer science, cognitive science and digital media arts.

The National Science Foundation has recognized Harrell with an NSF Career Award for his project, “Computing for Advanced Identity Representation.” He was also awarded a fellowship at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, where he focused on developing computational media systems that can achieve greater aesthetic, affective and social resonance, with one goal of developing integrating gaming and social media technologies.

This event is sponsored by the Mass Communication Department at WSU.

Since 1989, the Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture, and more.

More information on the 2016-2017 Lyceum Series can be found online at http://www.winona.edu/lectures/lyceum.asp.

For more information, contact Kathleen Peterson at kpeterson@winona.edu.