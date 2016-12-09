Warsame Warsame: Creating Opportunities

For Warsame Warsame, attending Winona State University was about creating opportunities for the future.

Warsame found the beginning of his success story through the support of his mentors and the tight knit WSU community.

“Winona helped to understand who I am and who I’m not,” Warsame said. “[It’s] a town centered around the university, where my fellow classmates are my neighbors, and I could run into my professor at the local grocery store.”

The Columbia Heights, Ill., native found support not only from his peers and professors but also in the natural surroundings of Winona.

“I needed a place where I could experience the environment and WSU provided that,” Warsame said. “A place where you could hike, kayak on the lake or just simply enjoy the breathtaking scenery whenever you’re stressed with class or brutal exams.”

Warsame came to WSU as a first-generation college student and immediately sought opportunities to get involved and advance his career opportunities. He joined the Economics Club and College of Business Dean’s Advisory Board, became the College of Business Dean’s Project Leader, and even served as a DJ on WSU’s radio station, KQAL.

Warsame will graduate from WSU with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Political Science minor. After graduation, he hopes to attend grad school.

“My favorite part about WSU is that I had a chance to meet great individuals,” Warsame said. “I’m sure our connection and the impression they left on me will last a lifetime.”

WSU Fall 2016 Commencement Ceremonies took place Dec. 9.

