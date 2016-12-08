Josh Hanson: A WSU Legacy

For Josh Hanson, attending WSU was about continuing a legacy.

“Winona State runs deep in my family, with both my mother and sister having graduated from here,” Hanson said. “Seeing both of their experiences at Winona and the lifelong friends they made really helped me believe that WSU would be a great fit for me.”

Hanson found this same sense of community at Winona State, branching out to experience a variety of clubs and student organizations. He explored his interest in politics and government through the Student Senate, serving as president in 2015-16, and American Democracy Project, along the way gaining experience, skills and new friends.

“I had the privilege of meeting some of the brightest, hard working and driven people I’ve ever met at WSU. I am forever grateful to the university for the friendships it helped me develop,” said Hanson.

Hanson remains grateful for the depth and breadth of his WSU experience.

“WSU presented me with opportunities I could have never received at other schools – and these opportunities directly correlated into my ability to accomplish some of my most pressing goals,” said Hanson. “WSU assisted me in developing confidence in myself and my abilities.”

According to Hanson, college is the optimal time for a young person to explore and grow.

“Take a chance. Having the confidence to take a risk is so important in growing,” said Hanson. “You might find tremendous growth in an area that you hadn’t anticipated. You might fall in love with a profession you knew nothing about.”

Hanson, who is from Black River Falls, Wis., will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in secondary social science history teaching and minor in political science. After graduation, he plans to work in non-profit/ foundation development.

“I’m proud to have attended WSU for many reasons – put simply, Winona State is a top-tier university in the region. The school has some of the greatest professors – all of whom support students in learning. I join a group of graduates that have all gone on to accomplish great things. I’m so happy to be a part of that legacy.”

