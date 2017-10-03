WSU Theatre Presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!

The Department of Theatre & Dance (THAD) at Winona State University (WSU) will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the 1998 revival by Clark Gesner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Vivian Fusillo Mainstage Theatre at the Performing Arts Center.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a family-friendly musical based off of the “Peanuts” comic strips by Charles M. Schulz, explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. Join in their discovery that happiness in life is made of the little moments that often get taken for granted. During the Peanuts adventures, they reveal their goals and dreams throughout their days as they are accompanied by Clark Genser’s playful score with simple, yet catchy tunes like “Suppertime” and “My Blanket and Me.”

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is directed by Heather Williams-Williams. This production serves as an acting capstone for THAD students Lance Urbick (Linus) and Kayla Williams-Schwarze (Lucy). ­Urbick is a Theatre major from Winona, Minnesota. Williams-Schwarze is a Theatre major from Glencoe, Minnesota.

Tickers are $15 for public and $6 for students with an I.D. Tickets are available at WSUArtsTickets.com or by calling the Box Office at 507-457-5235.

For more information go to: winona.edu/thad

THAD is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST).