WSU Among Best in the Midwest and Green Colleges

Winona State University was recognized as among the “Best in the Midwest” for the 14th consecutive year in The Princeton Review’s annual “2018 Best Colleges: Region by Region.” WSU was also recognized as one of the country’s most environmentally responsible colleges for the eighth consecutive year in The Princeton Review’s annual “Guide to 353 Green Colleges.”

For the “2018 Best Colleges: Region by Region” ranking, the Princeton Review evaluated 658 colleges considered academically outstanding and worth consideration in a college search.

In the “Guide to 375 Green Colleges,” the Princeton Review profiles colleges with the most exceptional commitments to sustainability based on academic offerings, career preparation for students, and campus policies, initiatives and activities.

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with just over 8,100 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering. Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 14 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 21 consecutive years. The university’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world.

