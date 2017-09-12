Local Admissions Appreciation Night

Winona State University will host a local admissions event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in Kryzsko Commons East Hall. This special event is designed for local students and families wanting to find out more about enrolling at WSU.

The event will include Campus/Housing Tours from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and a Financial Aid Update for parents and families from 8 to 8:30 p.m. A students-only panel will take place from 8 to 8:30 p.m., and will feature current WSU students from the surrounding area who will answer questions, give advice and discuss what it’s like to attend college in their home community.

Doors prizes and light refreshments will be available.