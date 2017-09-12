Community Meeting on Education Village

Winona State University will host a community meeting on the Education Village project at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in the Great Hall at Watkins Manor, 175 E. Wabasha.

The agenda will include a discussion on WSU’s Education Village project, which will renovate Wabasha Hall, Wabasha Rec and Cathedral School to create state-of-the-art learning spaces for community, school and university usage. The project received funding during the 2017 legislative session.

“We hope you’ll come learn more about the updated project and the initiative we feel will be vital for WSU, K-12 education and your neighborhood,” said Ron Dempsey, Vice President for University Advancement at WSU.

Street parking is available for this event.

For more information call University Advancement at 507-457-5020.